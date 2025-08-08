Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Loop Capital

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $160.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $182.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $429.98 billion, a PE ratio of 607.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.82.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $5,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,657,125. This represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $111,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 62,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,779,654.07. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,515,632 shares of company stock valued at $196,472,623 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

