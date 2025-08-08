Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading Up 2.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $141.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Palantir Technologies traded as high as $183.34 and last traded at $183.27. Approximately 27,715,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 92,225,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.54.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.61.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 10,214 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,337,523.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,470.60. The trade was a 81.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $111,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 62,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,779,654.07. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,515,632 shares of company stock worth $196,472,623. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 607.35, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

