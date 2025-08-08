Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading Up 3.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) was up 3.4% on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $141.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Palantir Technologies traded as high as $179.57 and last traded at $179.21. Approximately 32,771,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 92,267,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.27.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.61.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total value of $430,565.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 492,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,987,191.63. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $111,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,779,654.07. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,515,632 shares of company stock valued at $196,472,623 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.3% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $429.98 billion, a PE ratio of 607.35, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

