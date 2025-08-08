Palantir Technologies’ (PLTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Loop Capital

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Loop Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $178.00. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLTR. Wedbush set a $160.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $182.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.82. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $184.48. The company has a market cap of $429.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.35, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,337,523.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,348 shares in the company, valued at $307,470.60. The trade was a 81.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $111,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 62,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,779,654.07. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,515,632 shares of company stock worth $196,472,623. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

