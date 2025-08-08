Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.6128.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.58, for a total transaction of $20,722,402.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 206,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,468,674.44. This represents a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,143,516 shares in the company, valued at $543,199,564.80. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 669,248 shares of company stock worth $126,423,337. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $168.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.03. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $210.39. The firm has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

