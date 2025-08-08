PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.6667.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:PFSI opened at $98.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $119.13.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $444.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.44 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 22.00%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total value of $504,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 135,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,670,239.24. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $1,044,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 234,025 shares in the company, valued at $23,273,786.25. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,535,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12,101.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,307,000. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 55.1% in the first quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 136,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,312 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

