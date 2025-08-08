Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,559 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $12,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 107.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 32.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $17.87 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 163.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAA. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $22.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

