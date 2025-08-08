Platform Technology Partners Sells 7,064 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Platform Technology Partners cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,064 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.1% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.75.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.8%

NVDA stock opened at $180.77 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.85 and its 200-day moving average is $133.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $13,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,523,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,098,897,766. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,537,440 shares of company stock worth $835,035,782. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.