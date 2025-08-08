Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 69503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. Porch Group had a net margin of 12.82% and a negative return on equity of 41.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRCH shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Porch Group

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,078,080 shares in the company, valued at $10,716,115.20. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lam sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $268,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 202,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,153.25. This trade represents a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Porch Group by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

