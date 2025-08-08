Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 39,199.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,132,000 after acquiring an additional 442,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,191,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,558,000 after purchasing an additional 83,477 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Primerica by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 131,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,655,000 after purchasing an additional 60,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 2,508.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 55,295 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Price Performance

NYSE PRI opened at $256.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.41. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.99. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.98 and a 1-year high of $307.91.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.28. Primerica had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $796.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

