Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 802.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,608 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,662,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,546,000 after purchasing an additional 326,604 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,877,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,318,000 after purchasing an additional 209,885 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,482,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,726,000 after purchasing an additional 627,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,062,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,221,000 after buying an additional 85,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFG opened at $75.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $91.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.78.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.70.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

