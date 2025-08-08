Promising Airline Stocks To Watch Now – August 5th

Get alerts:

Transdigm Group, Joby Aviation, American Airlines Group, RTX, and United Airlines are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies that operate commercial air transport services for passengers and cargo. By purchasing these shares, investors gain partial ownership in carriers whose revenues and profitability are influenced by factors such as fuel costs, labor agreements, regulatory policies, and shifts in travel demand. Because airlines carry high fixed costs and are sensitive to economic and seasonal cycles, their stocks often exhibit above-average volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Transdigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Transdigm Group stock traded down $198.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,410.86. 695,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,098. Transdigm Group has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The company has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,511.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,409.78.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Joby Aviation stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 25,915,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,470,977. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 2.52. Joby Aviation has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.56. 30,463,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,494,695. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,196. RTX has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $158.79. The company has a market capitalization of $209.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.66.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

UAL stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,209,467. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.78.

