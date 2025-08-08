Promising Solar Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 6th

Get alerts:

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Vistra, NRG Energy, GE Vernova, Constellation Energy, and Shell are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the development, manufacturing, installation or operation of solar energy technologies and projects. By purchasing these equities, investors gain exposure to the growth and potential profitability of the solar power industry. Returns on solar stocks can be influenced by factors such as government incentives, technological advances, and shifts in energy policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $10.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $318.89. 55,153,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,015,508. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a 12 month low of $191.48 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $468.34. 2,346,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,897,380. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $425.60 and a 12 month high of $542.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $483.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

NYSE:VST traded down $8.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.08. 4,434,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,301,774. Vistra has a one year low of $72.53 and a one year high of $216.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.69. The company has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

NRG Energy (NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

NYSE:NRG traded down $22.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.74. 5,579,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,593. NRG Energy has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $175.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.17. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NRG

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE:GEV traded up $12.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $661.99. 1,126,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,928. GE Vernova has a one year low of $164.69 and a one year high of $677.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $537.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.58. The company has a market cap of $180.21 billion, a PE ratio of 159.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Constellation Energy stock traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $338.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Energy has a 12-month low of $161.35 and a 12-month high of $357.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shell stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,127,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.44. Shell has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $74.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Recommended Stories