Promising Telecom Stocks Worth Watching – August 6th

Broadcom, Arista Networks, Palo Alto Networks, ServiceNow, AT&T, CyberArk Software, and Apollo Global Management are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide telecommunications services—such as voice, data, internet and cable TV—to consumers and businesses. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to a sector known for stable cash flows and dividend payouts, though companies in this space can be affected by regulatory changes, technological innovation and competitive pressures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $8.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.24. 9,490,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,644,141. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $134.90 and a 1 year high of $306.95. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 112.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET traded up $21.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.44. 19,102,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,651,977. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $175.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $139.50.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.01. 4,645,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,948,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.19. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $210.39.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded up $4.38 on Wednesday, hitting $909.50. 545,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $990.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $947.93. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,249,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,722,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. AT&T has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42.

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

CyberArk Software stock traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $409.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,325. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of -121.56 and a beta of 0.96. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $242.46 and a 12 month high of $452.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.21. 1,912,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,364. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.93. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $102.14 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

