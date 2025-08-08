Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Prothena’s FY2025 earnings at ($4.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.22) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.49) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($3.34) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $78.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Prothena Price Performance

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $415.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.03. Prothena has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.75). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 62.17% and a negative net margin of 2,929.30%. The business had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,176,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

