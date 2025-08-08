Q1 Earnings Forecast for Flora Growth Issued By Roth Capital

Get Flora Growth alerts:

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flora Growth in a report released on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($45.39) for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flora Growth’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Flora Growth’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($15.39) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $12.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($40.39) EPS.

Flora Growth Trading Down 9.2%

Shares of FLGC opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. Flora Growth has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flora Growth ( NASDAQ:FLGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Flora Growth had a negative return on equity of 261.57% and a negative net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flora Growth stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.49% of Flora Growth as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

About Flora Growth

(Get Free Report)

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.