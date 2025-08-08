Q1 Earnings Forecast for Tecnoglass Issued By Sidoti Csr

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a research note issued on Monday, August 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero anticipates that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Tecnoglass’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $49.61 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,043,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

(Get Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.