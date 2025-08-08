Q1 EPS Estimates for Warby Parker Decreased by Roth Capital

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Warby Parker in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warby Parker’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Warby Parker’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Warby Parker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

Warby Parker Price Performance

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -195.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warby Parker news, Director Youngme E. Moon sold 33,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $658,152.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 53,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,993.10. This represents a 38.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $1,200,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,280.87. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,073 shares of company stock worth $1,868,573. 18.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warby Parker by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth $1,370,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Warby Parker by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 297,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Warby Parker by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Warby Parker by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 561,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 141,070 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.