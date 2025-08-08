Q2 Earnings Estimate for TransAlta Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransAlta in a report issued on Monday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.94 million. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 6.79%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TAC. Scotiabank raised TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TransAlta from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on TransAlta from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

NYSE TAC opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 0.75. TransAlta has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 199.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,462,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,813,000 after buying an additional 10,957,858 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 280.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,385,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969,037 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,255,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,900 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 373.2% during the fourth quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 2,323,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 138.0% during the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 1,680,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 974,253 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

