Q2 Earnings Forecast for BCE Issued By Desjardins (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCE in a report released on Tuesday, August 5th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2027 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCE. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 target price on BCE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on BCE from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BCE from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on BCE from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.21.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$32.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 109.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.91. BCE has a 12 month low of C$28.73 and a 12 month high of C$49.13.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,338.57%.

About BCE

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

See Also

