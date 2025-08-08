Q2 Earnings Forecast for Middleby Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Get Middleby alerts:

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Middleby in a report released on Monday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.11 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $977.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $186.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $120.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Middleby has a 12-month low of $118.09 and a 12-month high of $182.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Middleby by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 71,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Middleby by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 249,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,298,621.01. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,088,263 shares in the company, valued at $461,973,262.17. This represents a 8.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 437,910 shares of company stock worth $65,243,811. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

