Q2 Earnings Forecast for PVLA Issued By Lifesci Capital

Get Palvella Therapeutics alerts:

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Palvella Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 4th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter. Lifesci Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palvella Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.69) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Palvella Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.64) EPS.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by $2.66.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PVLA. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Palvella Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palvella Therapeutics

Palvella Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Palvella Therapeutics stock opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $431.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. Palvella Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $40.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

About Palvella Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palvella Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palvella Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.