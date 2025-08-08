Q2 Earnings Forecast for Warby Parker Issued By Roth Capital

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Warby Parker in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Roth Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warby Parker’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Warby Parker’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Warby Parker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.81.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.63 and a beta of 2.09. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,375,000 after acquiring an additional 27,004 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 32,315 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 151,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Youngme E. Moon sold 33,073 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $658,152.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,993.10. This trade represents a 38.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 49,600 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $1,200,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 28,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,280.87. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,073 shares of company stock worth $1,868,573. Insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

