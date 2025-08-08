Q2 EPS Estimate for Endeavour Silver Reduced by Analyst

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EDR. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.96.

Shares of TSE:EDR opened at C$7.42 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of C$3.38 and a 52 week high of C$8.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, Director Amy Eileen Jacobsen sold 6,582 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total transaction of C$51,997.80. Also, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 55,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$429,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 104,814 shares of company stock worth $826,854 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

