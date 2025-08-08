Q2 EPS Estimate for Forrester Research Lowered by Analyst

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Forrester Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 4th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Forrester Research’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of FORR opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $193.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 336,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

