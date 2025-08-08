Q2 EPS Estimates for Century Aluminum Decreased by B. Riley

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Century Aluminum in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Century Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s FY2027 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 2.53. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.46). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 19.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

