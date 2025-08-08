Q2 EPS Estimates for EXK Lowered by Raymond James Financial

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Silver in a report released on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.
Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.10 million. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 29.07%.
Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.23. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,178,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,914,000 after buying an additional 3,869,920 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $7,930,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 529.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,652 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,405 shares during the period. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,621,000. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,606,000. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
