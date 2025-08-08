Q2 EPS Estimates for EXK Lowered by Raymond James Financial

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Silver in a report released on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.10 million. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 29.07%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXK. Wall Street Zen upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.23. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,178,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,914,000 after buying an additional 3,869,920 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $7,930,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 529.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,652 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,405 shares during the period. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,621,000. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,606,000. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

