Q2 EPS Estimates for Groupe Dynamite Boosted by Desjardins

Get Groupe Dynamite alerts:

Groupe Dynamite Inc. (TSE:GRG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Groupe Dynamite in a report released on Monday, August 4th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Desjardins also issued estimates for Groupe Dynamite’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Groupe Dynamite from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Groupe Dynamite Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Groupe Dynamite

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe D. Lachance bought 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.45 per share, with a total value of C$57,921.50. Also, Senior Officer David John Stevens bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,082.50. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,160 shares of company stock worth $103,370.

Groupe Dynamite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Arrow Resources Corp is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of resources properties in South America. It has one reportable segment being Mineral Exploration and Development. The company’s projects include Tierra Dorada, Rosales, Flecha de Oro and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Groupe Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupe Dynamite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.