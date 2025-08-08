Q2 EPS Forecast for Ormat Technologies Reduced by Analyst

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Ormat Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ormat Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ORA. Barclays upped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Baird R W upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.68. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $91.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.78.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $234.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.26 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 14.49%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Granot sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $69,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,320.30. This trade represents a 25.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $137,093.63. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,269.94. This represents a 33.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,329 shares of company stock worth $423,443 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 29,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Further Reading

