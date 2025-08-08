Q3 Earnings Forecast for TCMD Issued By William Blair

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a report released on Tuesday, August 5th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tactile Systems Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TCMD. Piper Sandler lowered Tactile Systems Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $277.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $78.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.93 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 64,350.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 52,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 32,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 41,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $29,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 99,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,163.34. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

