Q3 Earnings Forecast for TransAlta Issued By Atb Cap Markets

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TA. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.22.

TSE:TA opened at C$16.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.37. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$10.95 and a 12-month high of C$21.22.

TransAlta is an independent power producer based in Alberta, Canada. The company operates a diverse and growing fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia consisting of hydro, wind, solar, battery storage, gas and energy transition facilities. The majority of the company’s revenues are derived from the sale of generation capacity, electricity, thermal energy, environmental attributes, and byproducts of power generation.

