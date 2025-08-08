Q3 Earnings Forecast for TSE:PHX Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for PHX Energy Services in a report released on Wednesday, August 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for PHX Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for PHX Energy Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of TSE:PHX opened at C$7.71 on Thursday. PHX Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$6.64 and a 52-week high of C$10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$351.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.42.

In other news, Director Garrett Wright acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.94 per share, with a total value of C$30,557.45. Also, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 226,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total value of C$1,873,458.72. Insiders have sold a total of 1,298,300 shares of company stock worth $10,693,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

PHX Energy Services Corp is a Canadian service provider company. It is principally engaged in providing horizontal and directional drilling services, as well as web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services, to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, United States, Albania, and Russia.

