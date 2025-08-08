Q3 EPS Estimates for Birkenstock Cut by Analyst

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Birkenstock in a report released on Tuesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Birkenstock’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Birkenstock’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

BIRK has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Birkenstock Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:BIRK opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. Birkenstock has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $623.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.84 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. Birkenstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Birkenstock by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,167,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,891 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Birkenstock by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,359,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,341,000 after purchasing an additional 256,844 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 72.8% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,038,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,239,000 after purchasing an additional 858,522 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the first quarter worth about $72,108,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,490,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.