Q3 EPS Forecast for Valmont Industries Boosted by Analyst

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.50. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $18.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $22.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $367.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.78. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMI. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,876.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,135.92. The trade was a 22.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

