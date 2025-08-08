Q4 Earnings Estimate for Ur Energy Issued By Roth Capital

Get Ur Energy alerts:

Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ur Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ur Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Ur Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.70 price objective on shares of Ur Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ur Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Ur Energy in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.48.

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ur Energy has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $445.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ur Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 768,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ur Energy by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 194,401 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ur Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ur Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,015,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 128,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ur Energy by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 54,040 shares in the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

