Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,083 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,937,048 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $223.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $280.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

