QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) & Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Financial Contrast

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sohu.com and QuoteMedia”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com $598.40 million 0.79 -$100.27 million $4.17 3.77 QuoteMedia $18.74 million 0.75 -$1.33 million ($0.02) -7.75

Risk & Volatility

QuoteMedia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sohu.com. QuoteMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sohu.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sohu.com has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.0% of Sohu.com shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sohu.com and QuoteMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com 0 0 1 0 3.00 QuoteMedia 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sohu.com currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.06%. Given Sohu.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than QuoteMedia.

Profitability

This table compares Sohu.com and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com 22.70% -6.37% -3.74% QuoteMedia -9.53% N/A -24.61%

Summary

Sohu.com beats QuoteMedia on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC. It also operates Focus (www.focus.cn), which provides online real estate information and services; and 17173.com website, which provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other online game information services to game players, as well as offers mobile game distribution services. In addition, the company offers interactive online games for PCs and mobile devices. Further, it provides paid subscription and interactive broadcasting services. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, mobile apps, and custom development. In addition, its data feeds coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, ETFs, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, filings, fundamentals, investor relations solutions, stock and fund screeners, and others; and QMod, a web delivery system for delivering market data content to Web platforms. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop, We, and Mobile, a Web-delivered, embedded application providing real-time, tick-by-tick, streaming market quotes and research information; Quotestream Professional that offers low-latency tick-by-tick data, customizable screens, advanced charting, comprehensive technical analysis, news, and research data for financial services professionals; Web Portfolio Manager, which provides immediate web access to detailed quote data, market and company news, charting, depth/level II, filings, historical data, snap quotes, and others; and Quotestream Connect that delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

