Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Repligen alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 65.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 110.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Repligen by 99.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens raised Repligen to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.45.

Repligen Stock Up 1.3%

RGEN stock opened at $113.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. Repligen Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $102.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $182.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.62 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.