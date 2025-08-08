Research Analysts Set Expectations for CVE:ITR Q3 Earnings

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Integra Resources Stock Up 1.4%

ITR opened at C$2.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$260.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.97. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Kerner purchased 34,720 shares of Integra Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,995.65. Company insiders own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

