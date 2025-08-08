Reviewing Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) and Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN)

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Logansport Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp -5.60% -0.26% -0.03% Logansport Financial 4.49% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Logansport Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $16.53 million 1.53 -$1.72 million ($0.13) -24.00 Logansport Financial $13.98 million 1.27 $1.25 million $1.04 27.99

Logansport Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logansport Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Logansport Financial beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. It also invests in mortgage-backed securities. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal MHC.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company’s personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services. It also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, money market accounts and certificates, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, and remote deposit banking services. In addition, the company offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. Logansport Financial Corp. was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

