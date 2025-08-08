Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,751,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384,624 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $132,701,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $58,595,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,104,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,779 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,025,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $241.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.72 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 3.62%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 127.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 26,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $975,174.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

