Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,294 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $144,030,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,238,696 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after buying an additional 2,941,928 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $29,944,000. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 8,486,109 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $112,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,087,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIVN. Guggenheim lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.80. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.32). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 68.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.46) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $264,477.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 824,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,694,826.25. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $1,097,134.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,483,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,780,584.96. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,612 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

