Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.29.

RCI.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$49.50 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th.

RCI.B stock opened at C$46.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.33. The stock has a market cap of C$19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$32.42 and a twelve month high of C$56.55.

Rogers is the largest wireless service provider in Canada, with its more than 10 million subscribers equating to one third of the total Canadian market. Rogers’ wireless business accounted for 60% of the company’s total sales in 2021 and has increasingly provided a bigger portion of total company sales over the last several years.

