Roth Capital Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for ORA

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ormat Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ FY2027 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baird R W raised Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

ORA stock opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average is $74.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $91.81.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $234.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.26 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

In other news, Director Michal Marom sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $65,755.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,287.60. This represents a 22.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Granot sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $69,445.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,320.30. This trade represents a 25.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,329 shares of company stock valued at $423,443 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,166 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

