Roth Capital Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for US Gold

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for US Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.23). Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for US Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for US Gold’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of US Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 25th.

USAU opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. US Gold has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in US Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in US Gold by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in US Gold by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 70,214 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in US Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in US Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

