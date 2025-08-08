Roth Capital Expects Stronger Earnings for LeMaitre Vascular

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for LeMaitre Vascular in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for LeMaitre Vascular’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

LMAT stock opened at $94.26 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $71.42 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.15 and its 200-day moving average is $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 535.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 185,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at $14,900,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 115,141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at $7,787,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 60,438 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $374,354.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,827,003 shares in the company, valued at $155,477,955.30. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,556,857 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

