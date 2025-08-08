Roth Capital Has Positive Forecast for SMP FY2025 Earnings

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Standard Motor Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $3.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.60. The consensus estimate for Standard Motor Products’ current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $36.40 on Thursday. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $799.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.32. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $493.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,655,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,299,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 474.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 52,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 43,287 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 125,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

About Standard Motor Products

(Get Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.