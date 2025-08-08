Roth Capital Has Positive View of Revolve Group Q2 Earnings

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – Roth Capital increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

RVLV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $39.58.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $308.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,338,000 after buying an additional 38,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,930,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,413 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,800,000 after purchasing an additional 506,225 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 80.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,775,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,603,000 after acquiring an additional 790,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 6,190.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 986,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,893 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

