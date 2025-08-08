Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $10.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRTA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, June 20th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Prothena from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. Prothena has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $415.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 62.17% and a negative net margin of 2,929.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prothena will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,199,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,344,000 after acquiring an additional 68,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Prothena by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 144,737 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. lifted its position in Prothena by 16.7% during the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 1,283,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 183,715 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth $6,176,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

