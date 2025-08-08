Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Price

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Fermium Researc upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

NYSE:LYB opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.63. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $49.27 and a 1-year high of $99.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.9%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 711.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,052,000 after acquiring an additional 851,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,239,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,465,000 after purchasing an additional 657,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,432,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $452,852,000 after purchasing an additional 606,234 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,744,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,994,000 after buying an additional 534,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,490,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $316,113,000 after buying an additional 509,996 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

